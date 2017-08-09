ARTS Pick: The Chris Robinson Brotherhood

8/09/17 at 7:00 AM

The Chris Robinson Brotherhood began as a Los Angeles band that just wanted, in Robinson’s words, to “have a good time.” All in the name of having fun, the former Black Crowes frontman created a bluesy, quintessentially Californian psychedelic jam sound that central Virginia can’t get enough of. Five albums in, the Brotherhood stops by on a national tour—the third local gig in a year—while peddling its latest release, Barefoot in the Head.

Through August 12. $20-22, 8:30pm. The Jefferson Theater, 110 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4980.

