ARTS Pick: Chris Alan

Chris Alan has opened for some of the biggest names in comedy, including Amy Schumer, Sasheer Zamata and Kyle Kinane, and his jokes about everything from bathroom farts to hummus and black men driving Priuses keep audiences in stitches. He takes the top billing in the LYAO Comedy Showcase hosted by Kenn Edwards and featuring Winston Hodges and Paige Campbell.

Friday, January 20. $8-10, 8:30pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590. thesoutherncville.com