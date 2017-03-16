ARTS Pick: Chopiniana

Charlottesville Ballet offers a fresh take on Chopiniana at PVCC on Saturday. Photo by Keith Alan Sprouse Charlottesville Ballet offers a fresh take on Chopiniana at PVCC on Saturday. Photo by Keith Alan Sprouse
3/16/17 at 11:58 AM

Escape to the theater with Charlottesville Ballet as the company presents the airy, romantic Chopiniana, along with new works by Julia Mitchell, R. Colby Damon, Ty Cooper and Maggie Small. Presented in several variations over the past century tracing back to 1892, Chopiniana is revered as one of the earliest ballets to convey just mood and music.

Saturday, March 18. $15-20, 4pm. PVCC, V. Earl Dickinson Building, 501 College Dr. 227-7592.

