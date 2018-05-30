ARTS Pick: Charlottesville Symphony scores big with John Williams’ tribute

It’s fairly safe to assume that if you’ve watched movies, you have heard the work of legendary composer John Williams. To honor the soundtrack maestro, Music Director Benjamin Rous leads the Charlottesville Symphony, a blended ensemble of professional, student and community musicians, in some of Williams’ most successful scores. From distant planets in the Star Wars galaxy to the spells and charms of Harry Potter, each piece will be performed in full, taking the listener on a thrilling journey into the cinematic past.

Saturday, June 2. $27-54, 7:30pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.