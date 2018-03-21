ARTS Pick: Charlottesville Symphony masters diverse program

  • LEAVE A COMMENT
Guest conductor Laura Jackson takes the baton for Charlottesville Symphony’s Masterworks 4. Publicity photo Guest conductor Laura Jackson takes the baton for Charlottesville Symphony’s Masterworks 4. Publicity photo
Arts


3/21/18 at 6:32 AM

Guest conductor Laura Jackson takes the baton for Charlottesville Symphony’s Masterworks 4, a diverse program that includes Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Christopher Theofanidis’ Rainbow Body, Tchaikovsky’s suite from Swan Lake and Copland’s Billy the Kid suite.

Saturday, March 24 and Sunday, March 25. $10-45, 8pm on Saturday at Old Cabell Hall, UVA; 3:30pm on Sunday at MLK Performing Arts Center, CHS. 924-3376.

Leave a Comment

Comment Policy