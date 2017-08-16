ARTS Pick: Charlottesville Lady Arm Wrestling

  • LEAVE A COMMENT
Arts


8/16/17 at 7:00 AM

Small bills and big attitudes are the welcome norm for Charlottesville Lady Arm Wrestling competitions, where the “arm wrasslin’ and acting foolish” pairs up with a local charity for a raucous balance of competition, camp and community support. Proceeds from this match go to Brave Souls on Fire, which provides expression through spoken word gigs for citizens affected by mental illness.

Saturday, August 19. $8-30, 8pm. Champion Brewing Company, 324 S. Sixth St. 295-2739.

Leave a Comment

Comment Policy