ARTS Pick: Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival

NPR describes Brooklyn Rider as “one of today’s most technically accomplished string quartets,” but the group is more than its technical abilities. In its willingness to perform both faithful renditions of classical pieces as well as original, genre-warping tunes, the accomplished foursome gives not one but three concerts during the Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival. Its members join a host of talented musicians from around the world in bringing chamber music performances, some by living composers, to our city.

Through September 21. $6-120, times and locations vary. cvillechambermusic.org.