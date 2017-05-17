ARTS Pick: Charlie Mars

Some scour the beach for shells, Charlie Mars went looking for songs. Called to the ocean on his latest album, Beach Town, Mars takes inspiration from the Gulf Coast in depicting salty characters, lost lovers and a search for redemption along the sandy fringes of our Southern border. His songwriting carries such vivid themes that the king of tropical partying, Jimmy Buffett, heard a kinship in the music, saying he could’ve written the new Mars songs himself.

Friday, May 19. $18-20, 8pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.