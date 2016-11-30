ARTS Pick: ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’

A sparse Christmas tree, a roundheaded kid who questions holiday spirit, a jazz soundtrack and a stirring read of the nativity story combined to make history when “A Charlie Brown Christmas” premiered in 1965. To the dismay of its creators, Charles M. Schulz and Bill Melendez, the animated TV show (ironically commissioned by the Coca-Cola Company and taking aim at the commercialization of Christmas) became an instant classic that’s been shown every year since. In 2013, the stage adaptation became available in a version that closely follows the beloved original. $14-16, times vary.

Through December 11. Four County Players, 5256 Barbour St., Barboursville. (540) 832-5355.