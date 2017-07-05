ARTS Pick: Chapatti

Heritage Theatre Festival’s production stars Richard Warner and Judith Reagan, who are married offstage, and bring authentic chemistry to the contemporary script. Photo by Michael Bailey Heritage Theatre Festival’s production stars Richard Warner and Judith Reagan, who are married offstage, and bring authentic chemistry to the contemporary script. Photo by Michael Bailey
7/05/17 at 7:00 AM

Two lonely elders bonding over their love of pets—Dan owns a dog and Betty has 19 cats—might seem like a bummer of a story at first glance, but in the hands of Irish playwright Christian O’Reilly, Chapatti unfolds as a powerfully sublime ode to human companionship. Heritage Theatre Festival’s production stars Richard Warner and Judith Reagan, who are married offstage, and bring authentic chemistry to the contemporary script.

Through July 15. $15-30, times vary. Helms Theatre, 109 Culbreth Rd. 924-3376.

