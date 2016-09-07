ARTS Pick: Chamomile and Whiskey

The magic elixir of Chamomile and Whiskey pours from the Pavilion stage at this week's Fridays After Five. Publicity photo
9/07/16 at 7:00 AM

Charlottesville’s Chamomile and Whiskey mixes an intoxicating blend of Irish, old-time and gypsy music into its own brand of Americana. Since releasing its debut album, Wandering Boots, in 2013, the band, revered for its live performances, has played venues and festivals all over the U.S. The highly anticipated hometown show is bound to be a rowdy, boot-stompin’, partner-swingin’ affair.

Free, 5:30pm Friday, September 9. Sprint Pavilion, 700 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. sprintpavilion.com.

