ARTS Pick: Chamomile & Whiskey

Cementing a friendship that began in childhood, Koda Kerl and Marie Borgman formed the eclectic folk act Chamomile & Whiskey over a cup of hot tea with Evan Williams bourbon poured in. But the band’s name also speaks to a love of the traditional Irish tunes and bluegrass folk that gave the group traction shortly after its inception. The band, which has played national festivals and toured extensively, celebrates the release of its second full-length album, Sweet Afton, conjured from two inspirations: the well-known Afton Mountain in Nelson County and a cheap, unfiltered brand of Irish cigarettes favored by banjo player Ryan Lavin.

Wednesday, November 22. $10-12, 6:30pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.