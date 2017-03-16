ARTS Pick: Chamomile and Whiskey

Nelson County’s Chamomile and Whiskey drove its inaugural release, 2007’s Wandering Boots, around the U.S. festival circuit to build a fanbase and define itself in the massive genre of Americana, leading to its current pace of more than 150 live shows per year. The band throws some extra Irish passion on its musical fire with a St. Paddy’s Day bash and the online release of the new single, “Solomon’s Reel,” from its album out this summer.

Friday, March 17. 8:30pm, $10-12. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.