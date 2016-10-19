ARTS Pick: Carrie Underwood

  • LEAVE A COMMENT
We’re waitin’ all week for Saturday night when Carrie Underwood plays John Paul Jones Arena. Publicity photo We’re waitin’ all week for Saturday night when Carrie Underwood plays John Paul Jones Arena. Publicity photo
Uncategorized


10/19/16 at 7:00 AM

It’s been 11 years since Carrie Underwood became the fourth “American Idol” winner and arguably the show’s most successful contestant—she’s sold almost 15 million albums. Her best-selling track to date, “Before He Cheats,” is a catchy, bared-soul retaliation fantasy that put nine awards, including two Grammys, on Underwood’s shelf. But she might be best known for her musical kick-offs of “NBC Sunday Night Football.”

Saturday, October 22. $49.50-79.50, 7pm. John Paul Jones Arena, 295 Massie Rd. 243-4960.

Leave a Comment

Comment Policy