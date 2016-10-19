ARTS Pick: Carrie Underwood

By
Erin O'Hare
|
“I love the way an empty pie crust shell looks like an opportunity,” says local food writer and amateur baker Jenée Libby. “Are you going to make a sweet pie? A savory one?” Libby recently made a sweet pie—a sweet potato speculoos pie with a gingersnap cinnamon crust, to be exact—to nab top
By
Susanna Byrd
|
Early-morning light catches a tinge of red on the edges of the maple leaves. The air is crisp after a cold fall night in early October. Chris Saunders steps onto the Blackrock Summit Trail with the confidence and speed of someone who has been there before. “I’ve hiked it five or six times,” he
By
Jackson Landers
|
The Charlottesville area has always been shaped by immigrants, and we have a long tradition of recognizing them for it. French-born Claudius Crozet, who served as an engineer in Napoleon’s army, constructed the first railroad from Charlottesville to Richmond in 1851. He then blasted a railway
By
Raennah Lorne
|
Throughout the month of September, an audio-visual exhibition called “Landscapes of Slavery and Segregation” provides historical context to Charlottesville in three different locations: the Downtown Mall, the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center and UVA Grounds. Curated by
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
18 ways to fill your fall festival schedule
By
Cara Salpini
|
“Bronco’s office is under renovation,” I’m told as I walk into UVA head football coach Bronco Mendenhall’s temporary office in July. “They’re adding bookshelves.” Mendenhall sits at the end of a long table in a conference room, surrounded by pieces of paper. He looks every bit the part of a
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
From Coachella to Firefly, Nashville-based pop rockers Moon Taxi have spent the summer honing their upbeat, charismatic live set at music festivals across the country. Their songs, inspired by life on the road and the power of the human bond, blend personal lyrics, synths, guitar, bass and
By
Mary Shea Valliant
|
The sun casts honey-colored hues across White Hall’s stretch of the Blue Ridge Mountains as Gina Sobel plays a gold Stratocaster at Restoration’s summer concert series. It’s too hot to play inside the restaurant, she says, as muddied jazz and rock ‘n’ roll reverberate across the restaurant’s
By
Erin Scala
|
I heard about a patch of ribolla gialla vines in Barboursville, and I had to go and see them to find out what was happening with these special grapes. Luca Paschina, the winemaker at Barboursville Vineyards, first tasted wine made from ribolla gialla about 30 years ago. “It was the mid-1980s in
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
From amid the anger over uninspired sequels and reboots this summer emerges Pete’s Dragon, a delightful family movie that’s firm on its own foundation and follows its own creative vision while using its source material as a platform to reach new heights. Ostensibly remaking Disney’s 1977
By
Raennah Lorne
|
For all its utility in tracking our planetary revolutions, earthly seasons and our personal development from one sunrise to the next, time may be the human construct that inspires the most anxiety. If you find conventional planners too rigid, digital calendars too ethereal, if you seem
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Fans of fiction C-VILLE Weekly and WriterHouse partnered again this year for our fiction contest, in which readers submitted works to be judged by author Ann Beattie, who was the Edgar Allan Poe professor of literature and creative writing at the University of Virginia. Forty-seven entries were
By
REW Writers
|
A Ukrainian clarinetist, an Italian organist, and a Chilean-born cellist are coming to Staunton this month. So are a Hungarian violist, two Finnish violinists, a German composer and a bevy of specialists in Baroque and Renaissance music skilled on the antique instruments that music was written
By
Caite White
|
Even though updos are typically seen as a more formal style, we challenged hairstylist Brianna B. Adams to create three carefree, romantic options for inspiration. Model Amber Griggs wears earrings by Ana Cavalheiro (anacavalheiro.com) and a gown from Sealed With A Kiss
By
Jessica Luck
|
Calling all authors! Dust off those manuscripts—submissions are now being accepted for the C-VILLE Weekly/WriterHouse fiction contest. Short works of previously unpublished creative fiction that are a maximum of 3,000 words are eligible for entry; the winning story will be published in the
By
Cara Salpini
|
Despite falling to North Carolina in the ACC Tournament finale Saturday, Virginia earned the No. 1 seed in the Midwest region in the NCAA Tournament over Big Ten Tournament champion Michigan State, marking the second time in three years that Tony Bennett’s Cavaliers have snagged a top seed in
By
Caite White
|
Each year, we field your calls after Best of C-VILLE hits stands: “Why didn’t you include this category?” “Next year, you should add that category!” Well, now’s your chance to be heard. On Thursday, March 10, from 5:30-7:30pm, tweet the C-VILLE editorial
By
Lisa Provence
|
Charlottesville — Just in time for Valentine’s Day, a group founded by a self-described “pickup artist” is planning an international meet-up day February 6 in 165 cities and 43 countries—including Charlottesville’s Lee Park. The group Return of Kings has been described
By
Caite White
|
We’ve heard you complaining (or was that just an echo?): There is no one left to date in Charlottesville. …But that’s where we come in. C-VILLE’s working on a list of Charlottesville’s most eligible local bachelors and bachelorettes for an upcoming issue and we
By
Cara Salpini
|
Following a string of less-than-perfect adoption incidents, a family has filed a lawsuit against the Fluvanna SPCA alleging gross negligence after a dog bit their 5-year-old child’s face, just days after they adopted the dog from the shelter. “He had a bite wound to his right eye with puncture