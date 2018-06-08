ARTS Pick: Car Wash replay brings the funk

“Working at the car wash / Working at the car wash, yeah.” Those of a certain age can’t glide through the auto wash without humming a few lines from the 1976 movie Car Wash. Starring Richard Pryor and George Carlin, the time-stamped comedy follows the employees and owner at a Los Angeles car wash who prove there’s no problem that cannot be soothed by disco and funk. Despite its box office failure, the film won two prizes at the 1977 Cannes Film Festival, plus a nomination for the Palme d’Or, and a Grammy for Best Album Original Score. Stay for the post-screening discussion with UVA professor Lisa Woolfork.

Tuesday, June 12. $10, 7pm. Lighthouse Studio: Vinegar Hill Theatre, 220 W. Market St. 293-6992.