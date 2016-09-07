ARTS Pick: Capitol Steps

In a presidential election cycle where the real candidates have flipped the script on civility, you’d think that political comedy troupe Capitol Steps would be hard-pressed to wring more humor from the headlines. However, the group, founded as a holiday party gag in 1981 by former Capitol Hill staffers, is determined not to be upstaged by the campaigning- from-the-gutter movement. Skits such as Shut Up and Vote for Me, Deleter of the Facts and Hello, Is It Mitt You’re Looking For? prove there’s no shortage of chuckle hucksters in the race.

$24.50-39.50, 7:30pm Sunday, September 11. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.