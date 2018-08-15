ARTS Pick: Canaletto & the Art of Venice

Ever wanted to experience Venice from the comfort of a theater seat? Canaletto & the Art of Venice makes that possible with a collection of paintings created by Giovanni Antonio

Canal, the renowned city-view painter. The film gives viewers a chance to see Canaletto’s gorgeous depictions alongside vivid shots of the city, which highlight the differences that have occurred over the centuries. You’ll also have a window into the floating city that Canaletto devoted much of his life to recreating.

Thursday 8/16. $10.50-14.50, 7pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.