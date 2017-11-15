ARTS Pick: The Can-Do Attitude

Is there anything left to be said about life, death, food, money and love? Local folk-punk band The Can-Do Attitude thinks there’s always something new and delightfully weird to discover, making its case with tracks like “Popcorn” (“One day we’ll hit an asteroid and all of the corn will be popped / One day we’ll hit an asteroid and all of the doors will unlock”). And as a bonus, all four band members have TV credits, including an appearance on “Jeopardy!” and “Make Me A Supermodel.”

Friday, November 17. $8, 8pm. The Ante Room, 219 Water St. 284-8561.