ARTS Pick: Camp Howard shows its range

In a glut of similar indie-rock groups, Camp Howard is most memorable for its range. The four-piece from Richmond doesn’t stick to one sound as many comparable bands tend to do, instead it jumps from inoffensive, beachy jams to harder-edged, punk-influenced tracks in the style of Wavves and Cloud Nothings. Stray Fossa, Sweet Tooth and Films on Song round out the local bill.
Sahara Clemons steps out in SSG’s Backroom
Like most teenagers, Sahara Clemons is figuring out who she is. She describes herself as “quirky” and “introverted,” a bit shy and quiet. She wears bright lipstick and expresses herself via clothing. She likes to read, travel and look at art. And she’s a Charlottesville High School rising
Movie review: The First Purge offers catharsis through crisis
Credit to those responsible for the Purge series for recognizing its potential for redemption. What began as yet another movie with a promising premise but disappointing execution has become the ultimate vessel for social and political commentary in our age of stratification. The First Purge
Maupintown Film Festival shines through the eyes of others
When Lorenzo Dickerson was in fifth grade at Murray Elementary school, he had to write a book report. He went down to the school library and came across Extraordinary Black Americans, a book full of dozens of profiles on inventors, politicians, activists, artists, writers and more. It was a
ARTS Pick: Eilen Jewell easily shifts from jazz to folk
Eilen Jewell’s music wouldn’t be out of place in a smoky nightclub, but it would sound just as natural in a barn full of slow-dancing Southerners. Her tunes have an interesting dichotomy that’s equal parts Billie Holiday and Loretta Lynn, shifting effortlessly from jazz to folk, often within
LADAMA learns, educates and transforms
Hailing from parts of Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela, and the United States, the Latinas who make up LADAMA are passionate about music and its ability to transform lives across the globe. The four women in the group have had their own lives transformed by music after meeting through OneBeat, a
Heritage Theater’s Harvey preserves humor and heart
Who, exactly, is Harvey? Although it’s a central question of this play of the same name, the latest from 2018’s Heritage Theater Festival, perhaps a better one to ask is, Who is Elwood P. Dowd? According to his sister Veta, Elwood is her “biggest heartache.” He is also jobless, a notorious
Album reviews: Chromeo, Bebe Rexha, Dawes, Bodega and The Babe Rainbow
Chromeo Head Over Heels (Atlantic) Montreal’s gift to dancing frat bros returns with a phone book of guests, starting with DRAM, coming off like Biz Markie on “Must’ve Been” (as in “must’ve been high”). French Mon- tana and Stefflon Don follow up on “Don’t Sleep” and it’s clear Chromeo wants
ARTS Pick: Harvey is a hare-brained tale
Harvey gained notoriety through the 1950 Jimmy Stewart film, but the unusual comedy was originally written and performed as a Broadway play. Elwood P. Dowd is the protagonist, whose best friend is also the title character—a 6’3″ rabbit that only he can see. Dowd’s overbearing sister
ARTS Pick: Trey Anastasio Trio ready to jam out
If the Trey Anastasio Trio doesn’t ring a bell, Phish will connect the dots—and hopefully not just for the Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavor named after the band. Anastasio is a founding member of the jam-rock dynamo, and solo he’s dabbled in nearly every field of music, from playing in
ARTS Pick: Emma, the beloved misguided matchmaker
Though Jane Austen originally wrote Emma as a novel, the story feels like it was made for the stage. This famously witty comedy of manners focuses on the title character and her frustrating but hilarious attempts to play matchmaker in her friends’ lives, while romance for the hard-to-love Emma
Les Yeux du Monde steers away from traditional media
On the second floor of Les Yeux du Monde, artist Russ Warren takes stock of his latest project. It’s a series of bulls drawn using livestock markers—paint sticks used to label cattle and farm animals. Gallery director Lyn Warren points out two piles of discarded chunks of the oil-based markers,
Movie review: Badassery undermines Sicario: Day of the Soldado
The U.S. government’s current definition of terrorism, according to Sicario: Day of the Soldado’s Secretary of Defense James Riley (Matthew Modine), is the use of violence to achieve political ends. Riley says this to mercenary Matt Graver (Josh Brolin), who has just come back from Somalia
First Fridays: July 6
About a decade ago, Rich Tarbell sold a guitar to pay for his first camera. Frustrated with his own music, Tarbell decided instead to document local music on film. And while live concert photography is fun, it all starts to look the same after a while, says Tarbell, who likes the
Charlottesville Opera tells modern stories
Most of the time, when we talk about characters in books, in movies and plays, we talk about their arc—who the character is when the action begins and when it ends, and the curve followed in between. But opera singer Trevor Scheunemann knows it’s not always that simple. It’s especially not that
ARTS Pick: The Sea The Sea puts us at ease
The Sea The Sea. Saying its name out loud has the effect of an incantation or a lullaby, similar to the experience of listening to the group’s music. Vocalists Chuck E. Costa and Mira Stanley croon in unison on tracks of love, faith and common threads, while soft chords loop in the background
ARTS Pick: Disco Risqué defies categories
Disco Risqué’s mission? “To take over the world one sweaty, borderline-psychotic-music lover at a time.” Their method? Creating and performing some of the most high-energy, hard-to-categorize music in Charlottesville. Imagine George Clinton on his angriest day, combined with Santana-esque riffs
ARTS Pick: Charlottesville Municipal Band gives summer concert
While strolling the Downtown Mall this summer, you may encounter an enormous bass drum with “FREE CONCERT TONIGHT” emblazoned across the head. This refers to the Charlottesville Municipal Band, a group whose performances are as impressive and larger-than-life as its advertisement. Now in its
Punk band The Landlords’ first album gets a slick reissue
In his early teens John Beers was “certain that punk rock sucked.” He’d seen the Ramones on television and thought all their songs sounded the same; and he thought Patti Smith singing, “Jesus died for somebody’s sins but not mine,” was “kind of scary.” Heavy metal was Beers’ thing. But a few
Jurassic’s Fallen Kingdom careens off beaten path
Why is it that sequels so bent on continuing stories and fleshing out backstories are much more confusing? It’s a curious thing that Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom places such a high premium on plot continuity with little regard for why anyone liked Jurassic Park in the first place. What began
ARTS Pick: Man About a Horse shows off their music
If bluegrass doesn’t typically grab your attention, Man About a Horse might be the band to change that. This five-piece from Philadelphia is on a mission to transform the folksy genre into dance music. Formed in 2014, the group employs mandolin, fiddle and banjo to create an up-tempo sound that