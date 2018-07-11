ARTS Pick: Camp Howard shows its range

  • LEAVE A COMMENT
Camp Howard. Publicity photo Camp Howard. Publicity photo
Arts


7/11/18 at 6:00 AM

In a glut of similar indie-rock groups, Camp Howard is most memorable for its range. The four-piece from Richmond doesn’t stick to one sound as many comparable bands tend to do, instead it jumps from inoffensive, beachy jams to harder-edged, punk-influenced tracks in the style of Wavves and Cloud Nothings. Stray Fossa, Sweet Tooth and Films on Song round out the local bill.

Thursday, July 12. $10, 7pm. IX Art Park, 522 Second St. SE. 970-3260.

Leave a Comment

Comment Policy