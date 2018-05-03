ARTS Pick: Calexico holds the line

  • LEAVE A COMMENT
With a blend of American folk and styles rooted in Latin America, Calexico, named for the southern border town in California, has a distinctive, playful sound. Publicity photo With a blend of American folk and styles rooted in Latin America, Calexico, named for the southern border town in California, has a distinctive, playful sound. Publicity photo
Arts


5/03/18 at 6:37 AM

With a blend of American folk and styles rooted in Latin America, Calexico, named for the southern border town in California, has a distinctive, playful sound. Vocalist/guitarist Joey Burns and John Convertino use Tex-Mex indie rock to approach current issues through melodies and lyrics. The band’s impassioned ninth album, The Thread That Keeps Us, is dedicated to immigrant experiences and the pains of displacement.

Thursday, May 3. $25-27, 8:30pm. The Jefferson Theater, 110 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4980.

Leave a Comment

Comment Policy