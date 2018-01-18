ARTS Pick: Caamp

Banjo-guitar power duo Caamp plays the Southern on Friday. Publicity photo Banjo-guitar power duo Caamp plays the Southern on Friday. Publicity photo
1/18/18 at 2:44 PM

Childhood friends Taylor Meier and Evan Westfall had been playing music together for years when they decided to form the duo Caamp in 2015. Combining folk guitar with rhythmic banjo picking raised up by seamless harmonies, the act quickly became known for its authentic live performances. The fast rise in popularity also produced a wildly loyal fan base for these self-described “Ohio boys making beautiful noise.”

Friday, January 19. $8-10, 7pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.

