ARTS Pick: ‘Bullet for Unaccompanied Heart’

Blues guitarist Dugan McBane is taken hostage by his former lover, Anya Magnifico—a crossword puzzle-obsessed, punk rock princess—and her henchman, Milo. McBane’s release hinges on one thing: a sincere apology. Written by local playwright Robert Wray and featuring original music from Devon Sproule and Paul Curreri, Bullet for Unaccompanied Heart was recently staged at the New York City Fringe Festival.

Through October 23. $15, times vary. The Cellar at Four County Players, 5256 Governor Barbour St., Barboursville. (540) 832-5355.