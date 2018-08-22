ARTS Pick: The Brothers Osborne

The Brothers Osborne play The Jefferson Theater on Sunday, August 26.
8/22/18 at 7:00 AM

Like most great musical innovators, The Brothers Osborne don’t fit neatly into one category. They’re country performers first and foremost, as their drawling voices and lyrics peppered with ain’ts prove. But there’s equal influence from heartland rockers like Bob Seger and Tom Petty in their rollicking, high-energy shows.

Sunday, August 26. $44-50, 7:30pm. The Jefferson Theater, 110 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4980. 

