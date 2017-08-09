ARTS Pick: Broadway at The Paramount

8/09/17 at 7:00 AM

Sing along as 40-plus Charlottesville kids perform with theater pros in Broadway at The Paramount. Guest actors include Jennifer DiNoia (currently Elphaba in Broadway’s Wicked), Tony Gonzalez (former dance captain for Mamma Mia!) and Matthew Steffens, a UVA graduate who has performed in everything from Broadway musicals to film and television (including an appearance on ABC’s “Black Box”).

Through August 12. $15-30, 7pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.

