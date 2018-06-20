ARTS Pick: Brian Setzer rocks the Paramount

ARTS Pick: Brian Setzer rocks the Paramount
6/20/18

Boasting three Grammys, a 2006 performance at the White House and, maybe most impressively, an animated appearance on “The Simpsons,” Brian Setzer has enjoyed enormous success. He’s been making music since the early ’80s, around which time he combined rockabilly and swing into something bold, exciting and decidedly fresh with the Stray Cats. Also known for his 19-piece Brian Setzer Orchestra, Setzer currently tours with a simpler quartet.

Wednesday, June 20. $49.75-125, 8pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.

