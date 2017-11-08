ARTS Pick: Boy Named Banjo

Nashville's local band on the rise, Boy Named Banjo, plays the Jefferson on Friday.
11/08/17 at 5:55 AM

Describing themselves as “Tennessee’s Americana apostles,” the phenomena that is Boy Named Banjo breaks out on an Eastern U.S. tour. Since 2011, the five members of the Americana and roots act have been developing their sound, weaving numerous instruments, including guitar, harmonica, mandolin, drums, upright bass and (of course) banjo, with sweet, five-part harmonies.

Friday, November 10. $15-17, 7:30pm. The Jefferson Theater, 110 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4980.

