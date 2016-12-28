ARTS Pick: Borrowed Beams of Light

Adam Brock is back from the West Coast and is ready for a rare appearance as frontman of local music heroes Borrowed Beams of Light for a night of psych-influenced power pop and indie rock. New Boss, Naked Gods and Group MMS play opening sets, and Nasty’s Thomas Dean spins a late-night after-party.

Thursday, Decmber 29. $7, 9pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.