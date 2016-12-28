ARTS Pick: Borrowed Beams of Light

By
Raennah Lorne
There’s something about Charlottesville. Recently included in “The Ultimate 50-State Road Trip for Book Lovers,” this small city’s appeal to writers and bibliophiles can be attributed to the annual Festival of the Book, Edgar Allan Poe’s enshrined West Range room at UVA, Thomas Jefferson’s
By
Raennah Lorne
Ten years before they were blamed and credited with helping to elect Donald Trump the 45th president of the United States, the white working class in post-industrial southeastern Ohio was documented by Matt Eich. A 19-year-old student of photojournalism at Ohio University at the time, Eich, now
By
C-VILLE Writers
Set to live jazz from the early 20th century, the third installment of Butchertown Burlesque is a nightlife experience from days gone by, “harkening back to yesteryear when flappers and bootleggers reigned,” featuring the Butchertown Cats Orchestra and a roster of dancing starlets from around
By
C-VILLE Writers
Named by OffBeat Magazine as the New Orleans musical icon for the millennial generation, Trombone Shorty’s groundbreaking fusion of jazz, funk, blues, rock and hip-hop has been compared with other Big Easy greats like Louis Armstrong, Fats Domino, Dr. John, Professor Longhair, Wynton Marsalis
By
C-VILLE Writers
New Year’s Eve Pajama Dance Party featuring Lauren Hoffman’s Secret Storm, Shagwüf, Synthetic Division, Ships in the Night, Just Sex and DJ Cadybug. $15-20, 8:30pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590. Irish New Year with King Golden Banshee and a live broadcast from
By
Eric Wallace
On December 29, New Orleans native Troy Andrews aka Trombone Shorty appears at the Jefferson Theater with his group Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue. Named by OffBeat Magazine as the New Orleans musical icon for the millennial generation, Andrews’s groundbreaking fusion of jazz, funk,
By
Joshua Adams
On February 20, 1962, Americans sat around their radios or TVs, transfixed by every update as astronaut John Glenn was launched into space, and became the first American to orbit the Earth. It was a big deal, not only for the country, but for the world. But as with many major scientific
By
Nick Rubin
Big Star Complete Third (Omnivore) A legendary band’s most legendary turn. After Big Star’s brilliant 1972 debut, #1 Record, stiffed, co-leader Chris Bell quit, leaving Alex Chilton as the band’s main mover for its 1974 follow-up, the sparkling Radio City—which also stiffed. Both albums are
By
C-VILLE Writers
Gather around the Christmas tree (or plastic Santa Claus) with some of Charlottesville’s favorite singer-songwriters during The Country Christmas Show, hosted by songstress Sarah White. Decked out in party dresses as The (All New) Acorn Sisters, White and Siân Richards perform a set of
By
C-VILLE Writers
More than 30 years after making its debut at the Mineshaft Cellar, Charlottesville musical mainstay Indecision is still fostering a happening scene with its accomplished, jazzy jams. Covers and originals honed through extensive touring with heavyweights such as Phish, The Neville Brothers,
By
Kristofer Jenson
Normally when a film comes out in mid-December with a cast full of movie stars and a vaguely philosophical name, it’s either a Christmas movie or an Oscar bid. Collateral Beauty makes a play for both, a move that could have been bold had it been the first holiday film to have genuine pedigree
By
C-VILLE Writers
Coming home for the holidays can be hectic, but Sam, Abe and James Wilson et al make a party of it every year with the annual Sons of Bill & Friends show. Expect raucous covers, heartfelt traditionals, original faves and lots of laughs between the seriously good musical collaborations in
By
Elizabeth Derby
Despite living 2,100 miles apart, Charlottesville artist Matthew P. Shelton and Trinidadian artist Nikolai M. Noel are close friends. They met in Virginia Commonwealth University’s MFA program, where they studied painting and printmaking, and were interested in the influence of colonialism and
By
C-VILLE Writers
If roasting chestnuts on an open fire, listening to carols and waiting for ol’ St. Nick to arrive is not your thing, then the Saturday Night Lights Christmas Eve Bash may be the bright spot you’re looking for. Hip-hop, trap and club cuts by DJ Double-U keep things moving into the early
By
Desire' Moses
Brimming with gamblers, gangsters, showgirls and soul-savers, the bustling world of the Broadway classic Guys and Dolls has come to life this season at Live Arts. Based on short stories by Damon Runyon, with music and lyrics written by Frank Loesser, this legendary production debuted in 1951
By
C-VILLE Writers
Not only has Wes Iseli been perfecting his magic act since the age of 7, he’s built an entertainment business that employs magicians, jugglers and clowns. Fast-paced and filled with surprises, Iseli and his crew unveil Vegas-style modern illusions but keep tradition with a couple of rabbit and
By
C-VILLE Writers
Anyone who doubts the power of community or the magic of the holiday season need only listen as 75 voices swoop and soar during The Oratorio Society of Virginia’s performance of the Christmas portion (Part 1) and “Hallelujah Chorus” of Handel’s Messiah. Led by conductor Michael Slon and
By
C-VILLE Writers
After a fancy Christmas Eve party, Clara falls asleep with a nutcracker in her arms. As she dreams, visions of the Sugar Plum Fairy, a Nutcracker Prince, a Mouse King, Arabian dancers and Mother Ginger with her Polichinelles dance en pointe in her head. Charlottesville Ballet presents a
By
C-VILLE Writers
Anthony DeVito’s credits include appearances on Comedy Central, “The Jim Gaffigan Show” and “Gotham Comedy Live,” but it’s his storytelling on NPR’s “This American Life” (check out Episode 572, “Transformers”) that confirms his bio: “Comic. Writer. Italian.” DeVito takes a resonant path through
By
Erin O'Hare
Backstage at the American Shakespeare Center’s Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton, actor Chris Johnston pulls on a red turtleneck and green velvet knickers, a green velvet smock and red-and-white-striped stockings. He ties up a pair of Converse Chuck Taylors with jingle bells on the shoelaces