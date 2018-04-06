ARTS Pick: Bobby Bones is the face of country radio

One of the most popular syndicated radio shows in America is helmed by Bobby Bones, something that country music fans have known for years. The Arkansas native is funny, honest and unscripted—Bones once got Taylor Swift to offer dating advice to his show’s intern and do a reading from the Titanic movie script. Since 2013, his self-deprecating humor and candor about his personal life have accompanied the morning drive for millions of fans across the U.S., and now he’s dishing it live in a stand-up format on the Red Hoodie Comedy Tour.

Friday, April 6. $33, 8pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.