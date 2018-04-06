ARTS Pick: Bobby Bones is the face of country radio

One of the most popular syndicated radio shows in America is helmed by Bobby Bones, something that country music fans have known for years. The Arkansas native is funny, honest and unscripted—Bones once got Taylor Swift to offer dating advice to his show’s intern and do a reading from the Titanic movie script. Since 2013, his self-deprecating humor and candor about his personal life have accompanied the morning drive for millions of fans across the U.S., and now he’s dishing it live in a stand-up format on the Red Hoodie Comedy Tour.
ARTS Pick: War & Treaty duo plays together nicely
Before War & Treaty’s Michael Trotter Jr. was a touring musician, he was a soldier in Iraq. There among the brutalities of war, in a dictator’s palace, Trotter taught himself to play on a piano believed to have belonged to Saddam Hussein. It was in this extraordinary setting that he wrote
ARTS Pick: UVA Drama takes on Urinetown
UVA Drama takes on satire, politics, capitalism and social justice as man’s desire to pee in private leads to revolution in the Broadway smash Urinetown. When a water shortage occurs, a lockdown on toilet flushing requires citizens to use paid public facilities, but not everyone can afford the
ARTS Pick: Shenandoah Fringe Festival takes center stage
The force and fearlessness of art takes center stage with Shenandoah Fringe Festival’s diverse lineup of film, theater, music, puppetry and more. Local and national artists unite with the declaration, “We can be students and painters and refugees and baristas and mothers and mimes and
First Fridays: April 6
“Nobody understands an artist like another artist,” says local portrait artist Frank Walker. And so Walker, who has drawn all his life—first imitating the figures in Sgt. Rock comic books and later working in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers graphics department, earning a BFA in painting and
Movie review: Ready Player One turns brain games mindless
Before we get into just how much Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One misses the mark, it’s worth noting that its badness has nothing to do with video games and the people who enjoy them. Critics often come down harder on movies about subcultures they disapprove of or simply haven’t taken the
Cry Cry Cry embarks on a brief reunion tour
Cry Cry Cry is back together, but not for long. A collaboration between established folk singers Dar Williams, Richard Shindell and Lucy Kaplansky, the harmony-based trio formed two decades ago to release one album before members went their separate ways to focus on individual careers. The
Getting a lift: Nine Pillars’ female showcase is brimming with talent
Last April, A’nija Johnson walked into the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center auditorium ready to speak her truth at the Nine Pillars Hip Hop Cultural Fest’s freshman class competition. Wearing a floor-length skirt, a Tasmanian Devil “I need coffee” T-shirt and a pair of
Album reviews: Van Hunt, Caroline Rose, Dungen/Woods, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Van Hunt Popular (Blue Note) The “great lost” album by the vastly undersung Van Hunt is no longer lost, but it’s pretty great. The Ohio savant caught notice in 2004 with his self-titled debut and Grammy-nominated single “Dust,” then took a leap forward with On the Jungle Floor, and its agile
ARTS Pick: Jimmy Buffett brings the beach ballads
For local Parrot Heads looking to waste away again on a seashore in their minds, Jimmy Buffett brings his easy listening island tunes and beach ballads to the stage. Combining country, rock and pop, Buffett is often referred to as the “king of Gulf and Western” sound. From his start as an
ARTS Pick: Americana rockers The Black Lillies stop in C’ville
For the past eight years, Americana road warriors The Black Lillies have been chasing success like hounds, pushing musical boundaries on tour and in the studio. The independent roots-rockers inspire with a rich mix of tight harmonies cut with country blues, but it’s the group’s chemistry that
ARTS Pick: Cigarettes After Sex fans show some ‘Affection’
Cigarettes After Sex formed accidentally in 2008, according to the group’s founder, Greg Gonzalez, who says he was experimenting with the dreamy, languorous sound that defines the band. A move to Brooklyn and the release of the single “Affection” resulted in millions of internet clicks, and
‘Feminine Likeness’ explores two sides of the canvas
Standing in The Fralin Museum of Art at UVA, surrounded by paintings from across the 19th and 20th centuries, you notice something about the passage of time in the museum’s current exhibition, “Feminine Likeness: Portraits of Women by American Artists, 1809-1950.” There’s a subtle shift as
Movie review: Pacific Rim Uprising stomps through subplots
Guillermo del Toro’s Pacific Rim—like pretty much all of his films, including The Shape of Water—was a tribute to the genres he loved that lack mainstream recognition, in this case a fusion of Toho kaiju monsters and mech suit anime where there is as much drama inside the suits as there is out,
Live music venue The Ante Room folds for now
A music venue is a strange place to be in the middle of the day. A club is designed for the nighttime, with its dark walls, ceilings and stages meant to be illuminated not by the sun but by bright lights, coming alive when bodies are in the room and music is in the air. […]
ARTS Pick: Going paleo at the Paramount
Paleontologists meet puppeteers for a trip to Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live!, a theatrical journey through 65 million years of dino history told by life-like creatures that entertain as they educate. Kids will freak while parents geek. Sunday, March 25. $14.75-49.75, 4pm. The Paramount Theater, 215
ARTS Pick: Ripe keeps the groove going
Unstoppable seven-piece groove machine Ripe gets the world jumping up and down one performance at a time. From crunchy rock riffs and jazzy chords to fresh modern beats, the Boston-based group’s unique brand of poppy, indie-jams has earned it a rapidly growing fan base. Fan-favorite track “Goon
ARTS Pick: Matt and Kim live up to the hype
Indie-pop duo Matt and Kim are known for energetic live shows and infectious beats. After taking a year off due to Kim tearing her ACL during one of their performances (yes, they get that hype), the Brooklyn-based duo is back with dance hits old and new, including the recent “Like I Used to
Themes of empathy define the 2018 Virginia Festival of the Book
What makes literature distinct from other art forms is the opportunity it allows us to inhabit the space in someone else’s mind, to experience a life other than our own. This act of temporarily shedding our perspectives and concerns teaches us empathy and compassion. After a year in which
Catherine Monnes is bringing music to life
In the sunflower yellow kitchen at the back of her narrow house, Catherine Monnes drops a few thistle teabags into a pink tulip-shaped teapot full of boiling water. She slides the lid into place and carries the pot into her plant-filled sunroom. The evening light is disappearing behind the
Album reviews: First Aid Kit, Belle & Sebastian, Shame and The Breeders
First Aid Kit Ruins (Sony) Stockholm’s Klara and Johanna Söderberg have lived a charmed life. In 2007, Swedish state radio turned one of their demos into a summer hit. In 2008, their video of Fleet Foxes’ “Tiger Mountain Peasant Song” went viral, and their 2010 debut won rave reviews—all while