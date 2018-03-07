ARTS Pick: Bluegrass artist Molly Tuttle is on the rise

Read any of the critical raves about Molly Tuttle’s work, and her masterful flatpicking is sure to be mentioned. Playing since age 11 and making records since age 13, Tuttle learned skills passed down by her father, Jack, and became the first woman to win the International Bluegrass Music Award for Guitar Player of the Year (2017), while also being nominated for Emerging Artist and Female Vocalist. Her first solo EP, Rise, came out in June, and she’s had more than 2 million plays on YouTube.

Friday, March 9. $15-17, 6:30. C’ville Coffee, 1301 Harris St. 817-2633.