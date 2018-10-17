ARTS Pick: Black Violin

What’s so unusual about an American hip-hop duo that has shared stages with Kanye West, Aerosmith, and Tom Petty, and collaborated with Wu-Tang Clan, Wyclef Jean, and Alicia Keys? It’s that Kev Marcus plays the violin and Wil B. plays the viola. Performing as Black Violin, the pair defines the genre they call classical boom with a goal to “not just be crazy and different, but really step it up and be badass violinists,” says Marcus.

Tuesday, 10/23. $35-50, 8pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.