ARTS Pick: Black Masala

Publicity photo
10/19/16 at 7:00 AM

Friday is coming (we promise) and you’ll know it’s here when Washington, D.C.-based big brass band Black Masala marches its traveling dance party onto the Levitt AMP Music Series stage to pound out gypsy funk and soul. The groove machine arrives on a wave of good vibes supporting the group’s latest album, I Love You Madly, and promises to launch your weekend with an infectious, high-energy blast of joy.

Friday, October 21. Free, 8pm. IX Art Park, 522 Second St. S.E. ixartpark.com.

