ARTS Pick: Birds of Chicago

Country twang that hops and sways, soul that trembles and soars—these descriptors make up two halves of an imaginative whole. Americana duo Birds of Chicago got their start with a leap of faith, when JT Nero and

Allison Russell paused their individual music endeavors to celebrate their 2013 self-titled debut. Home is on the road for this pair and their daughter, Ida Maeve, and every ballad they churn out is a reminder of that.

Friday, September 21. $15-18, 8pm. The Front Porch, 221 E. Water St. 242-7012.