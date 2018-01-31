ARTS Pick: Bill Staines is a real hoot

Arts


1/31/18 at 9:45 AM

Folk singer Bill Staines has been playing around the country for more than 40 years, from coffeehouses to nature centers. The New England native has blended subtle wit and imagination with the beauty of rivers, mountains, highways and backroads, over an impressive 26 albums. And if the mood strikes, the 1975 national yodeling champion might just give ya a holler.

Friday, February 2. Free, 7pm. North Branch School, 221 Mickens Rd, Afton. (540) 456-8450.

