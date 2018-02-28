ARTS Pick: Beyond the Pale crosses musical boundaries

Canadian chamber-folk group Beyond the Pale formed in 2001, employing expert musicianship and dynamic song-crafting to create a sound that takes from jazz, reggae and classical music, while being heavily accented by Balkan and Romanian tradition. The group crosses musical borderlines on instruments from around the world, including fiddle, accordion, guitar, mandolin, hammered dulcimer and harmonica. As its name suggests, the band goes beyond the boundaries of what seems to be acceptable, bringing the beauty of timeless tradition into the here and now.

Friday, March 2. $15-17, 7pm. C’ville Coffee, 1301 Harris St. 817-2633.