ARTS Pick: Beleza

He was finger-picking in the name of classical guitar and Spanish flamenco in Brazil. She was hitting the keys with her jazzy-blues tones along the East Coast. It’s a modern-day musical romance that culminated in the formation of the band Beleza (above) as well as the duo’s marriage. With the fusing of funk and blues, samba and bossa nova, performed along with a full band in Portuguese, Spanish, and English, Beleza combines the best parts of North and South America.

Friday 1/4 No cover, 6pm. Glass House Winery, 5898 Free Union Rd., Free Union. 975-0094.