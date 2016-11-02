ARTS Pick: BASK

Tagged on Sonicbids as Americana, rock, country, doom post-metal and psychedelic stoner rock, Asheville’s BASK shrugs off classification with a note to fans: “Most of all we want you to listen without concern for what you are hearing. To listen only for the sake of hearing.” Judging by the slew of rave reviews for its 2014 album, American Hollow, the heavy-hitting quartet is being heard—loud and dark.

Monday, November 7. $7, 8pm. The Ante Room, 219 W. Water St. 284-8561.