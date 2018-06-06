ARTS Pick: Bar seen

Though Will Thomas Reed is currently based in Nashville, where he’s paying his dues in the country music scene, his heart is here in his hometown of Charlottesville. For the release of his latest EP, To Whom It May Concern, Reed returns to celebrate with a release party and will surely bust out the fan-favorite single “Home Is Where The Bar Is.” His songs might leave you laughing, crying or thirsty, but surely you’ll be you wanting more.

Saturday, June 9. $5, 8pm. IX Art Park, 522 Second St. 207-2355.