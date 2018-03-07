ARTS Pick: Banff Mountain Film Festival goes extreme

Dramatic mountainous backdrops compete with daring cinematography during the Banff Mountain Film Festival, where the audience has a bird’s-eye view of outdoor sports pros at their most extreme. The festival offers more than 30 short films that connect with personal stories like that of American skier Aaron Rice, who aims to set a record by skiing 2.5 million vertical feet. Festival goers will also witness ultrarunners trying to break past 60 hours while facing increasing elevation in the hills around Hong Kong, and 90-year-old ice skater Yvonne Dowlen, who offers lessons from her lifelong connection to the sport.

Sunday, March 11 and Monday, March 12. $19-21, times vary. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.