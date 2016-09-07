ARTS Pick: Atlas Gray

  • LEAVE A COMMENT
Atlas Gray provides a colorful jaunt into jazz-funk musical territory at Jefferson Vineyards on Saturday. Publicity photo Atlas Gray provides a colorful jaunt into jazz-funk musical territory at Jefferson Vineyards on Saturday. Publicity photo
Arts


9/07/16 at 7:00 AM

Was rock band Atlas Gray really formed as an effort to ward off an elephant stampede with a wall of sound? Despite the myth, Hartford, Connecticut’s power-soul five-piece deftly leads listeners on a fantastic exploration marked by signposts of jazz and funk, while navigating what the band deems an “emotional safari.” Since 2014, the group has blazed a unique musical trail on tour, amassing fans up and down the East Coast.

Free, 5pm Saturday, September 10. Jefferson Vineyards, 1353 Thomas Jefferson Pkwy. jeffersonvineyards.com.

Leave a Comment

Comment Policy