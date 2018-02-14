ARTS Pick: Asher McGlothlin’s musical limbo

Asher McGlothlin perfectly captures the spirit of his childhood in the Appalachian Mountains, as well as the leap from teenager to adulthood, on his January 2018 debut EP Bardo, which takes its name from the Buddhist term describing the halfway place between death and rebirth. Able to be both chaotic and delightful, McGlothlin takes on this beautiful unbalance in the diversity of his six songs, touching on happy and sad, upbeat and downtrodden, accompanied by rich vocals and soulful instrumentation.

Thursday, February 15. $7, 6pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.