ARTS Pick: April Verch

Singing, step-dancing fiddle player April Verch shows her roots in trademark fireball performances that channel the founding players of traditional folk music. The Ottawa Valley Canadian has been onstage since the

age of 6, and with no sign of slowing down at age 38, she’s releasing The April Verch Anthology on February 17, an 18-track collection spanning from 1998-2015. Last year’s MerleFest appearance inspired Rolling Stone to name her one of the “12 Best

Things We Saw at MerleFest.”

Friday, February 3. $16-18, 7pm. C’ville Coffee, 1301 Harris St. 817-2633.