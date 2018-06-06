ARTS Pick: Applause sign

A growing following is tailing the tunes of singer-songwriter and Houston native David Ramirez. Known for his soulful, introspective songs and passionate performances, Ramirez started music-making as many do—playing rock ‘n’ roll songs with his band at parties. He developed his own style in college and broke off to pursue a solo career. Focusing on acoustic tunes, Ramirez released studio material at a blistering rate, and now on his Bootleg Tour, he’s showing that he can translate it live as he records each performance for possible release.

Thursday, June 7. $15, 6pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.