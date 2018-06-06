ARTS Pick: Applause sign

A growing following is tailing the tunes of singer-songwriter and Houston native David Ramirez. Known for his soulful, introspective songs and passionate performances, Ramirez started music-making as many do—playing rock ‘n’ roll songs with his band at parties. He developed his own style in college and broke off to pursue a solo career. Focusing on acoustic tunes, Ramirez released studio material at a blistering rate, and now on his Bootleg Tour, he’s showing that he can translate it live as he records each performance for possible release.
Local artist leads storytelling workshop for LGBTQ youth
For local photographer and illustrator Guillermo Ubilla, making art feels natural. He thinks it sounds cheesy, but he says it’s what he was meant to do. “My art is a combination of skills and experiences I’ve had,” says Ubilla. “It’s a way of expressing myself. I’m privileged to do art, so I
Movie review: Shailene Woodley steers the action in Adrift
The will to survive is the single most primal instinct in our nature, one that strips away all of the things we use to define ourselves as individuals. Adrift, based on a true story, follows Tami (Shailene Woodley) and Richard (Sam Claflin) on their struggle to find either land or rescue as
Monticello seniors share inspiration and creativity
Christian Means walks around the halls of Monticello High School with headphones on. He’s not doing it to be antisocial—he’d be happy to pause the music to say hello—but he is doing it on purpose. “I cannot function without having some kind of music playing in my head,” says Means. It helps him
The Charlottesville Women’s Choir sings for all
In the wake of the 2016 massacre at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Amanda Korman knew what she needed to do. Sing. At a local vigil, Korman sang songs of solidarity, mourning and protest alongside fellow members of the Charlottesville Women’s Choir “to say we do not want this violence in our
ARTS Pick: Hit-maker Smokey Robinson shares his talent
From his recordings with The Miracles to his solo work and the numerous hit singles he penned for his Motown pals, Smokey Robinson is responsible for some of the greatest hits of the last century. Immersed in talent at an early age (Aretha Franklin and Diana Ross lived a few streets away), he
David Crosby is still speaking out against the madness
Naming someone a “voice of a generation” may be cliché, but when applied to David Crosby, there’s nothing trite about it. After founding The Byrds with Roger McGuinn in 1964, he left to form Crosby, Stills and Nash in ’69. Neil Young joined after the first album, and CSNY played its second live
First Fridays: June 1
The inspiration for many of Regina Pilawuk Wilson’s paintings lies in another art form: weaving. At a roundtable discussion at the Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection, Wilson explains that her people, the Ngangikurrungurr, who are indigenous to Australia’s Daly River region, had passed on
ARTS Pick: The Paris Opera captures the highs and lows of a season
Filmed during the 2015-2016 season, The Paris Opera captures the highs of acclaimed premieres and revivals, as well as the lows, including several labor strikes, the terrorist attack that killed 89 at the Bataclan and the departure of dancer-choreographer Benjamin Millepied, also known as Mr.
ARTS Pick: Charlottesville Symphony scores big with John Williams’ tribute
It’s fairly safe to assume that if you’ve watched movies, you have heard the work of legendary composer John Williams. To honor the soundtrack maestro, Music Director Benjamin Rous leads the Charlottesville Symphony, a blended ensemble of professional, student and community musicians, in some
On a lark: Old-time musicians reconnect with their local past
At a recent house show in Albemarle County, an audience member joined Bob Vasile and his friends, who were performing onstage. “He was 6’1″, 80 years old and looked like he could split wood all day,” Vasile says. “He got up and sang this song I’d never heard before, this cutesy
Album reviews: Chip Wickham, Beach House, Eternal Summers, Yung Wu, The Sea and Cake and Deeper
Chip Wickham Shamal Wind (Lovemonk) Wickham, a flute-and-reeds player who has worked with artists from Badly Drawn Boy to Roy Ayers, relocated from Manchester to Qatar and emerged as a bandleader on 2017’s La Sombra—a fruitful hybrid of ’60s modal jazz and funk with Latin shadings. This
ARTS Pick: Graham Stone takes his place in the folk scene
Based in Richmond, folk singer-songwriter Graham Stone has been gaining traction as one of the region’s up-and-coming artists. His 2017 debut album, Until the Day, showcases Stone’s impressive scope of songwriting, and ranges from solo standards to full-band shredders—and while paying tribute
Free Union pushes social positivity on new EP
Last summer, Michael Coleman had a realization about the power of music. The night of August 12—after 24 hours of terror and chaos that included a torch-lit march led by white supremacists and the Unite the Right rally that left three people dead and dozens of community members and activists
ARTS Pick: Danny Knicely and Jack Dunlap show off their chops
Master mandolinists Danny Knicely and Jack Dunlap (above) first connected when Knicely apprenticed Dunlap through the Virginia Folklife Program in 2015. A year later, the duo recorded its first album, Chop, Shred & Split, which received a Washington Area Music Award for best bluegrass
ARTS Pick: PBS series takes a closer look at the artistic process
Art Movie Night takes the form of a lawn party with desserts and a screening of the PBS Art21 series installment “Investigation,” a close look at the processes of Swiss modern artist Thomas Hirschhorn, whose public collaborations “resist exclusionary and elitist aesthetic criteria,” Mexican
ARTS Pick: The Oratorio Society of Virginia celebrates 50 years
In the 50 years since The Oratorio Society of Virginia made its debut with a performance of Handel’s Messiah in the auditorium of Albemarle High School, the group has infused choral excellence into the community through its vast repertoire, high-caliber singers and annual holiday performances.
ARTS Pick: Get a Clue
The actors will appear to have left the screen when Charming Underclothes performance group takes on the movie Clue in a shadowcast. Dinner and drinks lead to a murder spree in the cinematic version of the popular board game, and the Reel to Real production company adds another dimension with
ARTS Pick: Restroy releases self-titled debut
It’s more than a push of a button when Restroy’s Chris Damman sends a wave of electricity through his carefully composed cello numbers. Despite using electronic drones and noise, the acoustic instrument is the foundation of sound for Damman, who is so physically in tune with his cello that it’s
Movie review: Life of the Party relies on recycled gags
Credit is due to Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy for their efforts to inject meaningful emotions into broad comedies without punching down or relying on unwarranted meanness for their punchlines. But it would help if those punchlines were funny. Back in 2013, their collaboration on Tammy used
Aja Gabel strikes a chord with The Ensemble
Around the same time Aja Gabel began learning the alphabet, she began playing the violin. As she became more adept at writing, filling “notebooks with stories as kind of a way to play,” she became more skilled at reading and playing music. When she was 10 years old she traded the violin for the