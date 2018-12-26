ARTS Pick: Antony and Cleopatra

Antony and Cleopatra will be broadcasted live from Sunday, December 30 at 2pm from The Paramount Theater. Image: Johan Persson
12/26/18 at 7:00 AM

Shakespeare’s tragedies are mercilessly disastrous, but Antony and Cleopatra elevates callousness with political intrigue and brutal battles for power. Caught between two war-torn empires, a Roman general (Ralph Fiennes), and the Queen of Egypt (Sophie Okonedo) find love against the odds—then face heavy consequences. Adopting a creative take on history, the classic play takes a new form under director Simon Godwin in this National Theatre live broadcast.

Sunday 12/30 $11-15, 2pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.

