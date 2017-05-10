ARTS Pick: Antoine Scott

5/10/17 at 1:46 PM

Antoine Scott has shared the stage with such comedic notables as Kevin Hart and “30 Rock”’s Tracy Morgan, and has appeared on Showtime and TV One. Scott’s manic energy takes audiences along on a wild comedy ride with a special Mother’s Day show presented by the United Nations of Comedy that includes Anthony DeVito and Funnyman Skiba.

Saturday, May 13. $20, 7:30pm. Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, 233 Fourth St., NW. 260-8720.

