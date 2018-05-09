ARTS Pick: Antoine Scott will keep you laughing

5/09/18 at 1:57 PM

If it’s your goal to keep mama happy this Mother’s Day weekend—and it better be—then comedian Antoine Scott has you covered. Scott built a reputation for delivering beyond expectations in comedy clubs around the country. Fans say he leaves them gasping from laughter and they call him one of the funniest raw comics of all time, while advising attendees to use the restroom before Scott hits the stage.

Saturday, May 12. $18-20, 7:30pm. The Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, 233 Fourth St. NW. 825-0650.

