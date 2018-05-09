ARTS Pick: Ani DiFranco loves pushing boundaries

Ani DiFranco feels most comfortable when she’s pushing boundaries. After some downtime following her daughter’s birth, the singer-songwriter/activist/poet/DIY feminist is ready to be back onstage, connecting with like minds and “kicking ass and taking names.” DiFranco’s album Binary was released a year ago, but written before the 2016 election, and its themes are eerily clairvoyant. “I’m not surprised,” says DiFranco. “Over 25 years, I’ve found that my songwriting is often full of premonition. It shows me, in a deep and spooky way, how we know things on levels below consciousness.”

Saturday, May 12. $35-40, 8pm. The Jefferson Theater, 110 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4980.