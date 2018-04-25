ARTS Pick: The Andrew Collins Trio flexes its musical muscle

The Andrew Collins Trio has been at the center of Canada’s acoustic music scene since 2005, and its catchy, explorative tunes have made their way to folk fans across the continent. Headed by the accomplished multi-instrumentalist from which the band takes its name, and completed by fellow string virtuosos Mike Mezzatesta and James McEleney, the trio blends newgrass, folk and jazz instrumentation with flawless harmonies to produce fast-paced, imaginative tracks.

Sunday, April 29. $13, 7pm. C’ville Coffee, 1301 Harris St. 974-7233.