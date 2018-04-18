ARTS Pick: Anderson East soothes with soul

4/18/18 at 9:41 AM

Serious but not pretentious, Anderson East’s modern soul draws from the Alabamian’s raw vocals and charismatic live performances in which he rocks out a sinuous blend of rhythm and blues, gospel and country. East’s latest release, Encore, is the second record guided by hot-handed producer Dave Cobb, whose Low Country label has given rise to work by Sturgill Simpson, Jason Isbell and (his cousin) Brent Cobb.

Tuesday, April 24. $17-20, 8:30pm. The Jefferson Theater, 110 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4980.

