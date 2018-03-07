ARTS Pick: Alison Bechdel’s Fun Home

Fun Home is a musical adapted from the autobiographical memoir of graphic artist Alison Bechdel, who chronicles her life from childhood to the present. When Bechdel’s father dies, she starts an introspective adventure, trying to make sense of their complicated and sometimes strained relationship. As she uncovers the mysterious life that her dad led as a closeted gay man, she discovers her own identity. The audience follows the unique transformation through the eyes of three Alisons, as an adult, a college student and a pre-teen.

Friday, March 9. $20-25, 8pm. Live Arts, 123 E. Water St. 977-4177.