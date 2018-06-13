ARTS Pick: Algiers hailed as the quintessential protest band

Experimental group Algiers might be this generation’s quintessential protest band. Hailing from Atlanta, the four-man act creates music with lyrics as radical and furious as its sound, with influences ranging from post-punk to Southern gospel. The band’s name refers to a famous anti-colonial battle, and its tracks usually comment on America’s history of slavery and the lasting impacts of racism. And that righteous anger results in dark but beautiful music, guaranteeing a live performance not to be missed.

Sunday, June 17. $10-12, 8:30pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.